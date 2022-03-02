Hussein Al-Sheikh, a member of the PLO Executive Committee, blasted the international community for its alleged “double standard” on the Palestinian issue, implicitly comparing its stance on the Palestinian Arabs to its aggressive policy toward the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"We demand that the international community implement international law and international legitimate decisions towards Palestine, and force the Israeli occupation to be bound by the UN Charter and put an end to its occupation of the lands occupied in 1967," Al-Sheikh said.

Al-Sheikh, 61, was recently named to the PLO’s Executive Committee and is considered to be a potential successor to Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas.

Despite a recent meeting with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, Al-Sheikh later referred to Israel as an "enemy" of the Palestinian people.

Meanwhile, the PA “foreign ministry” on Tuesday condemned what it called "escalating Israeli attacks on Jerusalem's Arab residents and holy sites for Islam and Christianity," noting that they were "an integral part of Israel's open war in an attempt to Judaize Jerusalem."

According to the PA bureau, "The Bennett government continues the path of previous Israeli governments in deepening the process of Judaization of Jerusalem and Israelization of all aspects of Palestinian life in it in order to erase the city's Arab and Palestinian identity, unilaterally determine Jerusalem's future and close the door on a possible political solution."