The commander of the IDF Central Command on Tuesday signed a demolition order for the floor of the home in which terrorist Amar Jaradat lived. The order was delivered to his family.

The terrorist, who lived in the Palestinian Arab village of Silat al-Harithiya, near Jenin, was part of the squad that carried out the shooting attack near Homesh in which Yehuda Dimentman was murdered and two other Israeli civilians were injured.

The order was issued after an appeal filed by the terrorist family against the demolition was denied.

A floor in the home of the terrorist Muhammad Jaradat, who also took part in the attack and lives in the same village, was recently demolished as well.

The Military Prosecutor recently filed an indictment against the minor terrorist suspected of taking part in Dimentman’s murder. In addition, Prosecutor's statements were filed against two other terrorists involved in the attack.

A separate indictment was filed against the mother of one of the terrorists, charging her with not preventing the attack and for inciting her son to carry it out.