Right-wing organizations, including the “Israel Land Fund”, “Im Tirtzu” and “My Israel” will lead a demonstration on Wednesday evening at 6:00 p.m. in the Shimon Hatzadik neighborhood of Jerusalem, demanding security for Jewish families in the neighborhood.

The decision to hold the demonstration came, according to the organizers, "after dozens of incidents, including nine car fires, repeated attempts to set fire to the house of neighborhood resident Tal Yushvaev, with firebombs that once succeeded in burning his house."

The organizers also noted that MK Itamar Ben Gvir, chairman of the Otzma Yehudit party, moved his parliamentary office to the Shimon Hatzadik neighborhood, and since his arrival, the police have set up roadblocks in the entrances to the neighborhood in an effort to get him to leave.

Ben Gvir said: "There is no reason that if the left and the Arabs are allowed to hold a demonstration in the Shimon Hatzadik neighborhood, that they will not allow right-wing elements to demonstrate against the incompetence of the police in dealing with the security of the residents of the neighborhood. Together with the right-wing organizations, we will demonstrate and make it clear to all decision-makers that the personal security of the residents is important and will not be deterred until it is achieved."

Otzma Yehudit Director-General Yitzhak Wasserlauf added, "Many organizations come to the demonstration that speaks to everyone, because it is important for all of us to live in security, today it is Shimon Hatzadik and tomorrow, God forbid, it can happen in the nearby Shmuel Hanavi neighborhood."

Im Tirtzu chairman Matan Peleg concluded, "We will arrive tomorrow to express full support for Tal Yushvaev and the residents of the Nahalat Shimon and Shimon Hatzadik neighborhoods. We strongly oppose the media campaign that tries to show symmetry and even accuse those attacked of provocations. If we do not know how to keep our brothers in Jerusalem safe, none of us will have security. We call on the people of Israel to come out and support."