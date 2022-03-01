Ukrainian MP Oleksandr Kunytskyi, a friend of Roman Brodsky - the Israeli who was killed in an attempt to escape from Kyiv yesterday, argues that Israel should end its current diplomatic policy and take a clear side on the war in Ukraine.

"I served in the IDF, today I am a member of parliament in Ukraine and what is happening here is not at all similar to what has been happening in Israel for years," he said in an interview with Kol Chai radio.

He said, "If Putin enters Ukraine and does what he wants - in the end the Europeans will have to fight Putin to stop him from moving on. In Israel, it should be understood that Putin is the new Nazi. A missile just hit Babyn-Yar."

"There are few people here who understand what is happening, the majority do not know what a war is. Every day is a bigger disaster than the last, I talk to Knesset members in Israel every day and demand that they help. You have to decide who you are. All the countries are helping Ukraine and Israel. I have not heard clear things yet, but we will win in any case," he added.

He was asked where he was and replied, "For me these days it's like one long day, I do not know where I eat or sleep. I try to help people around, I am almost the only one here who knows what to do in such a situation because I served in the IDF. There are a lot of people here who are really scared, do not know what to do. I expect Israel to understand who Putin is and to say that he is the new Nazi. "

Kunytskyi concluded that "no Ukrainian will give an inch of Ukrainian land to Putin, we are all ready to fight to the end and in the end we will see who really was with us in the difficult times - and that is what I say to Israel and the MKs here. We have nowhere to go, we will not suddenly become Russians."