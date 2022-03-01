Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked this evening addressed the claims of the Ukrainian ambassador to Israel blasting Israel's decision not to accept Ukrainian refugees from Poland or Hungary.

Shaked told Channel 13 News in an interview that 97 Ukrainians have entered so far and that two have been denied entry - from Georgia and Poland.

"The first task is first and foremost to rescue Israelis from the borders. The Foreign Ministry is doing an extraordinary job. We are ready for immigration, anyone who is Jewish or entitled under the Law of Return - my ministry together with the Immigrant Absorption Ministry will take care of that," Shaked said.

She noted that "the other thing is of course humanitarian aid to Ukraine. We help all citizens as much as possible. The last thing is to safeguard the interests of the State of Israel. We are in a complex reality, the responsibility is first and foremost to safeguard our security interests."

On the measure to condemn Russia at the UN General Assembly, Shaked said: "When a decision is made, Israel will join the position that will be brought by most countries. We need to safeguard the interests of the State of Israel and assist in what we can, humanitarian or other things, but first of all need to take care of our country. A country like ours must do what is right for us. We have learned from the past and present. We have the responsibility."