Defense Minister Benny Gantz today visited the Gaza Division Tuesday together with Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi, Commander of the Southern Command Maj. Gen. Eliezer Toledano, Coordinator of Government Operations in the Occupied Territories Maj. Gen. Ghassan Alian, Transit Authority head Erez Sidon, and Gaza Division Commander Brigadier General Nimrod Aloni.

During the tour, the Defense Minister received an overview of the Erez crossing, a tour of the fence area and the Karni crossing, and held a situational assessment.

Defense Minister Gantz said at the end of the visit: "Since Operation Guardian of the Walls, we have created a new deterrence equation, we are building the force and making operational plans, and we are creating a civilian equation - directly with the residents of Gaza. We intend to expand our humanitarian policy, including immediate increase in the number of workers who come to Israel."

"If, along with maintaining peace, we also advance the path of the return of Israeli prisoners and missing persons, we will be able to expand this policy and develop the Gaza Strip. Unfortunately, Gaza's residents are captives of Hamas leaders who deprive them of a better livelihood and future for their children. The leaders of Hamas and the residents of Gaza will also be the ones to bear responsibility, if the peace in Gaza or elsewhere is disturbed," he concluded.