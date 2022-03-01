The Supreme Court today partially granted the appeal of the Arab families in the Shimon Hatzadik neighborhood against evictions from houses belonging to the "Nahalat Shimon" organization.

Justices Yitzhak Amit and Dafna Barak-Erez ruled that the families should be allowed to continue living in the properties in exchange for the payment of reduced rents.

This is until the completion of the land settlement procedures at the location, then the question of the rights in the land will be finally decided.

The judges ruled that the tenants will pay the Jewish owners of the property NIS 200 each month.

Justice Noam Solberg was in the minority and wrote that the petition should be rejected.

Lach Yerushalayim chairman Maor Tzemach and Im Tirtzu chairman Matan Peleg said in response to the court's decision: "Once again, the Supreme Court ruled against the Jewish state. The Supreme Court decision to allow families The invading Arabs in the Shimon HaTzadik neighborhood continue to live in the properties they looted. This is not just a surrender to terrorism but siding with the enemy. The decision serves the terrorist organizations and helps them to de facto occupy territories from the State of Israel."

According to the two, "this is a serious mistake and harms the soul of the State of Israel, which begs to be run as a proper state, to be a state that can enforce the law and stand by its own. This can not happen when Supreme Court judges make such decisions. Just a disgrace. The unrestrained and predatory power of the Supreme Court must be balanced, otherwise the State of Israel will not be able to continue to exist. Not as a Jewish state, not as a democratic state and not as a state at all."