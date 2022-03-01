Israeli Prime Minister Bennett touted Israel’s neutrality in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, arguing that Israel is one of the few countries which can be a “credible” player with direct access to both sides.

Speaking during a visit to Mossad headquarters Tuesday, Bennett said his government had maintained a “careful line” during the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

“From day one Israel has taken a careful line on Ukraine that allowed us to maintain our interests and to be one of the only credible players that can speak directly to both parties and help. We are helping – quietly.”

The Prime Minister took aim at the emerging agreement being drawn up between Iran and Western powers at talks in Vienna.

“The nuclear deal does not obligate us, and the sun setting of parts of the deal in two-and-a-half years, allowing Iran to make unlimited centrifuges – that certainly does not bind us.”

Bennett’s comments on the Ukraine-Russia conflict come following Foreign Minister Yair Lapid’s vow Monday that Israel would back a United Nations resolution condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

"Today is the fifth day of the war in Ukraine," Lapid said Monday afternoon. "The UN will vote today or tomorrow on a resolution condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Israel will cosponsor and vote in favor of the resolution, together with a decisive majority of the world’s countries."

Lapid also hinted at Israeli sanctions on Russia, and urged government ministers not to help Russian oligarchs, even if they have Israeli citizenship.