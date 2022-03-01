Scene of the shooting in Kfar Saba

A man of about 60 suffered light injuries from gunfire Tuesday morning as he sat in a cafe in the central city of Kfar Saba.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics called to the scene provided the victim with medical treatment and transferred him to the city's Meir Medical Center.

"At 11:57a.m., a report was received by MDA's hotline...regarding a man injured in a violent incident on Weizmann Street in Kfar Saba," MDA said in a statement.

"MDA paramedics are providing medical care to a man of about 60 whose condition is light and who suffered a penetrative wound."

Israel Police is investigating the incident.