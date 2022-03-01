An El Al flight from the US bound for Israel made an unscheduled stop after a passenger began acting up Tuesday morning.

Flight 006 from Los Angeles to Israel was supposed to fly direct from California to Ben Gurion International Airport, but made an unscheduled stop in Madrid, Spain midway during the flight, after the flight crew said a passenger began behaving “violently” and disobeying the flight crew’s instructions.

The passenger in question reportedly ran up and down the aisles, bothering fellow passengers, and physically attacking at least one crew member.

Once the plane landed in Madrid, the unruly passenger was forced to disembark.

El Al vowed it would file a formal complaint against the passenger, though it is unclear if he was arrested upon arrival in Madrid.