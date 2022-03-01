Last Thursday, the war in Kyiv began. The city’s Jewish residents awoke to sounds of explosions and sirens all over town. Many Jews are located in towns close to the border and are waiting to be extracted from Ukraine. Chaos abounds with bombings and artillery shillings in the background. Additionally, many residents are attempting escape, creating long traffic jams at the city’s exits – further increasing the chaos.

Let us leave no Jew without aid. Join us now in assisting our brethren at arms. >>>

In the nearby towns of Lviv and Hrakov, located far from Ukraine’s border, live 25,000 Jews who are unable to escape. There are reports of tanks surrounding the cities – they are under siege.

The city’s rabbi, Rabbi Yehonatan Binyamin Markovitz and logistics teams are set to transport food supplies, medications, and basic supplies to the thousands of Jews unable to escape the war zones: families, the elderly, and small children. Ukranian Jews are crying for help and ask of every Jew worldwide to take part in assisting and rescuing the Jews in need.

