Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky and Rabbi Gershon Edelstein, leading Lithuanian-haredi rabbis, have called on thousands of young women to gather at the Western Wall on Friday for "prayers and supplications against the Reform."

The move follows a meeting by Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett with representatives of the Reform and Conservative movements to discuss changes to the Western Wall plaza.

Friday is the first day of the Jewish month Adar II.

According to the organizers, the purpose of the gathering is to show "significant haredi presence, and to pray." They emphasized that they do not intend to interact with Women of the Wall.

Meanwhile, the Reform and Conservative movements plan to arrive at the Western Wall with their own Torah scrolls - something which is prohibited, since private Torah scrolls are not permitted into the plaza - and which goes against the agreements with Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

The organizers of the haredi gathering believe that Reform MKs Gilad Kariv (Labor) and Alon Tal (Blue and White) will also be present. In the past, the MKs used their parliamentary immunity to bring Torah scrolls into the plaza illegally.