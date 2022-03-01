Monday saw a total of 8,372 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed throughout Israel, the country's Health Ministry said Tuesday morning.

Of the 72,270 active coronavirus cases, 1,307 patients are hospitalized, the Ministry added. There are currently 582 seriously ill coronavirus patients, among them 254 whose condition is critical.

Of the coronavirus test results received Monday, 12.19% were positive.

Though the number of new cases and hospitalized patients both dropped since Monday, the number of serious cases rose from 580 on Monday, while the number of ECMO patients rose by four, from 22 on Monday to 26 on Tuesday. The number of intubated patients dropped slightly but not significantly, from 217 on Monday to 215 on Tuesday.

Ministry data showed that per 100,000 residents, the number of seriously ill patients was 181.2 for those who were unvaccinated, 51.5 per 100,000 for those partly vaccinated, and 14.7 per 100,000 for the fully-vaccinated.