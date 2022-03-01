Ohaley Tzaddikim, under the leadership of Rav Yisroel Meir Gabbai shlita, runs the hachnosas orchim operation at the kever of the Baal Shem Tov, located in Mezhibuzh, Ukraine. In normal times they open their doors to hundreds of Jews who visit the holy site throughout the year.

With the outbreak of the war, Rav Yisroel Meir Gabbai released a message to all Jews across the war-torn country: Come to stay with us Mezhibuzh, we have hot food, protection and a warm place to sleep. By the end of Shabbos over 200 refugee Jews had arrived in Mezhibuzh.

Mezhibuzh is an ideal place to shelter, being far from the front lines of Kyiv, Kharkv and Kherson and close to many border crossings. Ohaley Tzaddikim is at full capacity, but the organization is preparing to take in hundreds more Jewish refugees as the cities on the front lines evacuate civilians in the coming days.

In an urgent video message to world Jewry yesterday, Rav Yisroel Meir Gabbai asks for funds to help feed the refugees and provide them with warm food, protection and a place to sleep.