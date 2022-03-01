The Israeli Foreign Ministry responded Tuesday morning to the death of an Israeli man outside of Kyiv Monday, saying that the Ministry is working to help the group of Israeli citizens who came under Ukrainian fire.

Yoav Bistritzky, the deputy Israeli ambassador to Ukraine, told Kan Tuesday morning that the Ministry has made contact with the group of refugees which had included Roman Brodsky, the 37-year-old Israeli Jew who was shot and killed Monday evening after Ukrainian forces opened fire on the group.

“We are in contact with the group of Israelis which had included Roman Brodsky, and we understand that the situation isn’t finished there,” said Bistrizky.

“They are concerned for their personal safety. We will try to help them today, including Brodsky’s wife and children.”

Alexander Konsantinovski, a friend of Brodsky, recalled the incident in which Brodsky was fatally shot Monday evening.

“We were moving ahead towards Moldova,” Konsantinovski told Galei Tzahal, “when we saw on the news that the residents of Kyiv had been given a green light to leave, so we took our suitcases and got underway.”

“They started to shoot at us, so we sped up. They shot 10 bullets in the passenger-side door of the car we were in. It was a miracle that the person sitting next to me wasn’t killed.”

Brodsky “was total innocent, we didn’t want to do anything wrong. We just wanted to leave. We don’t know what to do today. It’s like we’re sheep to the slaughter – if we head back to Kyiv we’ll die. Or we can continue this trip and continue to lose people.”