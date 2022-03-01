Mashav - the State of Israel’s Agency for International Development Cooperation and a division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs - is transferring 100 tons of humanitarian aid to Ukraine this week.

The aid, decided upon by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid), will include 17 tons of medicines and medical equipment, donated by the Israeli Ministry of Health; Israeli water purification systems and emergency water supply kits, in coordination with the Water Authority; and thousands of tents, blankets, sleeping bags, and coats.

The humanitarian aid is expected to depart Tuesday for Warsaw, and from there, it will be transferred to Ukraine.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett promised the aid earlier this week, expressing "hope that this conflict will be resolved before the war develops further."

"We pray for the well-being of the citizens of Ukraine and hope that it will prevent further bloodshed. We are conducting ourselves in a measured and responsible manner," he said then.