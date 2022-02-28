The United States has expelled 12 Russian diplomats at the United Nations over national security concerns, US and Russian diplomats said on Monday, according to Reuters.

The US mission to the United Nations described the Russian diplomats as "intelligence operatives" who had been "engaging in espionage activities that are adverse to our national security."

"This action has been in development for several months," said US mission spokesperson Olivia Dalton.

Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told reporters the diplomats had been asked to leave by March 7. He added that Russia would respond to the move "because it's diplomatic practice."

The US has recently sanctioned Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. Earlier on Monday, Washington announced it is taking measures to block American dollar transactions from Russia’s central bank.

The move will also cut off Russia’s direct investment fund from US dollar transactions. CNN reported that the prohibition will deny Russia one of its main methods of working around new sanctions.

This past Friday, the White House announced it would impose sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, and other members of the Russian National Security team.