The United Nations (UN) General Assembly needs to stop its pious bleating and move to immediately set up a network of Ukrainian-dedicated NGOs, agencies that will try and force Russia to end its invasion of Ukraine – adopting the same model it has established against Israel with no justification over the last 50 years.

The General Assembly has failed in Israel’s case – because

Its accusations are not true:

Israel has the legal right to reconstitute the Jewish National Home there pursuant to articles 6 and 25 of the League of Nations Mandate for Palestine and article 80 of the UN Charter

Any Israeli withdrawal at all can only occur after secure and recognised boundaries are fixed pursuant to UN Security Council Resolution 242.

This is the biblical heartland of Israel

The Palestinian Authoriity encourages terrorism against Israel

Israel did not initiate the war that ended with it in control of the area

However Russia’s invasion of the sovereign territory of another UN member state challenges the UN’s continued existence – as UN Secretary-General Assembly Antonio Guterres has pointed out:

“It is wrong. It is against the Charter. It is unacceptable. But it is not irreversible””

Reversing Russia’s flagrant violation of the UN Charter justifies the General Assembly adopting its Israel-bashing model to establish the following Ukrainian-dedicated agencies to humiliate and bash Russia into withdrawing from Ukraine:

Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Ukrainian People (CEIRUP):

To institute a programme that will enable the Ukrainian people to exercise their inalienable rights to self-determination, national independence and sovereignty without external interference; to return to their homes and property from which they have been displaced.

Department for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs' (DPPA) Division for Ukrainian Rights: To serve as the Secretariat of CEIRUP and provide the following core functions:

-Organising the meetings of CEIRUP and its Bureau at UN Headquarters;

-Monitoring political and other relevant developments;

-Organising programmes of international meetings, conferences and CEIRUP delegation visits;

-Implementing a publications programme;

-Developing and maintaining the United Nations Information System on the Question of Ukraine (UNISUKR) and managing CEIRUP’s outreach efforts including via social media;

-Cooperating with civil society organizations active on the Russia-Ukraine issue;

-Organising an annual observance of the International Day of Solidarity with the Ukrainian People;

The UN Human Rights Council must put the Ukrainian issue on its agenda for every meeting.

United Nations Ukrainian Works and Relief Agency:

To carry out direct relief and works programmes solely for Ukrainian refugees, learning from experience and making sure no terrorists apply.

Special Rapporteur:

To assess the human rights situation in the Occupied Ukrainian Territories, report publicly about it, and work with governments, civil society and others to foster international cooperation.

Special Committee:

To investigate Russian practices affecting the human rights of the Ukrainian People and other residents of the Occupied Ukrainian Territories

United Nations Special Coordinator for the Russia-Ukraine conflict:

The Secretary-General's Personal Representative and the focal point on the ground for UN support in all political and diplomatic efforts related to any peace process, responsible also for coordinating the activities of all UN Russia-Ukraine agencies, funds and programmes on humanitarian and development assistance to be set up to assist the Ukrainian People

These agencies will neutralise any Russian veto in the Security Council and reinforce sanctions and other decisions made by individual UN Member States to force Russia out of Ukraine.

Simultaneously the UN Human Rights Council should establish an ongoing independent, international commission of inquiry - appointed by the President of the Human Rights Council - to investigate in the Occupied Ukrainian Territories all alleged violations of international humanitarian law and all alleged violations and abuses of international human rights law by Russia leading up to and since 22 February 2022.

The UN will cease to have any credibility or relevance if the General Assembly fails to implement these measures now that there is a real reason to do so.

