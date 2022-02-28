Four policemen were injured in violent riots at the Damascus Gate of the Old City of Jerusalem Monday evening.

Arab rioters threw stones and bottles at police forces. Police have attempted to disperse the rioters and restore order.

20 suspects have been arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct, including the throwing of stones and bottles.

Otzma Yehudit chairman MK Itamar Ben-Gvir said in response that "the riots at the Damascus Gate are of terrorists who think they are the owners of the country."

"The police must not show mercy to terrorists who want to physically harm police officers, soldiers, or civilians and may endanger their lives. Anyone who tries to harm them must die before he can succeed in his plot. Only with a firm hand will we defeat terrorism," Ben-Gvir said.