A Ukrainian sailor sank his Russian arms supplier boss’s $7.7 million luxury yacht and accused him of supplying weapons to Putin.

Alexander Mijeev, who owns the Lady Anastasia yacht, is a former head of the Russian Helicopter Corporation who in 2016 took control of state-owned weapons supplier Rostec.

The Ukrainian sailor, Taras Ostapchuk – who worked on the boat for over a decade and was its chief engineer – attempted to sink the 156-foot long deluxe yacht in Majorca, Spain by flooding the engine room, the Majorca Daily Bulletin reported. He allegedly opened valves in the engine room and in the crew quarters while telling three other Ukrainian sailors to abandon ship.

He also closed fuel valves and shut off electricity, according to reports.

The man’s actions destroyed the engine room.

After Ostapchuk was arrested he told a Spanish courtroom that he didn’t regret his actions and “would do it again,” charging his boss with manufacturing weapons Russia is using to attack Ukraine.

He said to the police upon being arrested, ‘I don't regret anything I've done and I would do it again” and that his boss “is a criminal who sells weapons that kill the Ukrainian people.”

According to The Sun, a local press story quoted Ostapchuk saying: “I watched the news about the war. There was a video of a helicopter attack on a building in Kyiv. The armaments used are produced by the yacht owner’s company. They were attacking innocents.”

The sailor also said he had not intended to harm anyone’s life. He was charged and released.

Ostapchuk explained that he became furious after seeing footage of a helicopter with weapons on it that he said were produced by Mijeev’s company attacking an apartment complex in Kyiv. The building reminded him of the one his family lives in nearby and had to flee.

He told The Sun that he was going to travel to Poland where he would board a train or bus to Kyiv to take part in defending his country.

“I’m going to fight. As soon as I reach the first Ukrainian city I will look for a military commander and ask him if they need me,” he said. ”I am not going to lose my country. I am not a hero, I’m a middle-aged man, but I have a lot of experience as a mechanic… I’ve never held a weapon but if necessary I will. Why not!”