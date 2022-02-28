A memorial service was held Monday night for Esther Pollard, the wife of Jonathan Pollard, on the shloshim, or thirtieth day since her passing.

Her husband, Jonathan Pollard, and the Chief Rabbi of Israel, Rabbi David Lau, the Chief Rabbi of Jerusalem, Rabbi Shlomo Amar, the Chief Rabbi of Safed, Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, and Mayor of Jerusalem, Moshe Leon, will address the memorial service.

The memorial service began at 6:30 PM at the Yeshurun ​​Synagogue in Jerusalem. A live-stream of the service began at 7 PM.

Esther Pollard fought for many years for the release of Jonathan and to bring him to Israel. She immigrated to Israel with Jonathan in December 2020, five years after Pollard was released from prison, following a decision by the US Department of Justice not to extend the restrictions imposed on him since his release, which prevented immigration to Israel.

Jonathan and Esther said over the years that the heaviest price they paid was the fact that they did not have children of their own, this is because the Americans deprived Jonathan of the right to have children as part of his harsh prison conditions.

Esther Pollard passed away at the age of 68, after a long battle with cancer. Her condition deteriorated after she was diagnosed with the coronavirus and she was hospitalized in critical condition in the intensive care unit at Hadassah Hospital, where she passed away.