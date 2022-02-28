The Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem is investigating the possibility that an Israeli citizen has been harmed in the fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces in Ukraine. No details have been provided on the identity of the citizen or the nature of the harm.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Lior Hayat said that "the issue is under investigation. Once there is information, we will update you all."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday requested that his country be granted immediate full membership in the European Union. The US has decided to suspend embassy activities in Minsk, the capital of Belarus. A senior US official has said that if Belarus continues to assist in Russian aggression in Ukraine, they will also face the consequences.

The Ukrainian government on Monday afternoon reported that dozens of people had been killed in extensive bombings in Kharkiv, the second largest city in the country. A senior Ukrainian government official said that hundreds of people were injured in the attack.

At the same time, cease-fire talks have between Russia and Ukraine began at the Belarusian border. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed Russian soldiers in Ukraine: "More than 4,500 of your soldiers have been killed. Put down your weapons, do not trust your commanders and this propaganda. Just save yourself and leave."

Zelenskyy said 16 children have been killed and 45 injured in the past four days. "We will release prisoners with military backgrounds if they agree to enlist in the war against Russia," he said.

In Israel, one hundred tons of humanitarian aid equipment is being prepared to be sent to Ukraine, including water purification systems, emergency kits for water supply, tents, blankets, sleeping bags, coats, medicines and medical equipment.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid vowed Monday that Israel will back a United Nations resolution against Russia's invasion of the Ukraine, and promised Israeli support for the country, calling it an Israeli 'obligation'.

"Today is the fifth day of the war in Ukraine," Lapid said Monday afternoon. "The UN will vote today or tomorrow on a resolution condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Israel will cosponsor and vote in favor of the resolution, together with a decisive majority of the world’s countries."

In his statement Monday, Lapid hinted that Israel could join other countries imposing sanctions on Moscow.

"Israel is thoroughly examining the potential impact of sanctions on Russia. We established an inter-ministry team that will examine the effects and consequences of the sanctions on the Israeli economy and policy."

"At the same time, Israel will be part of the international effort to assist the people of Ukraine. We have a moral, historical, and ethical obligation to be part of this effort. Today and tomorrow, three planes will depart Israel for Ukraine with a large shipment of emergency aid. Thousands of coats, blankets, and sleeping bags, medical equipment, tents, and water purification equipment."