A University of South Florida (USF) fraternity has been suspended pending an investigation into allegations of an antisemitic hazing ritual.

According to campus newspaper The Crow’s Nest, last week the claims against the USF chapter of Pi Kappa Phi began appearing online.

A letter of suspension was issued in which USF’s director of student conduct and ethical development, Melissa Graham, expanded on what allegedly occurred at a February 11 off-campus fraternity party.

Graham wrote that at the party, fraternity pledges had to wear white T-shirts on which guests were told to draw words and images, and that some pledges had offensive images drawn on their shirts, including at least one case of a swastika.

The letter continued: “The continual operations of the organization at USF likely pose an ongoing threat, disruption or interference to the health and safety and continued functions of the USF community.”

Pi Kappa Phi was given an interim suspension based upon violating two sections of the USF Student Code of Conduct.

The suspension will be reviewed at a March 1 meeting between the fraternity’s president and university administration.

In a Thursday Instagram statement, Pi Kappa Phi condemned the “reprehensible antisemitic action” and said it was done by a guest at the party who was not a member of the fraternity. It added that it was cooperating with the investigation.

USF Hillel said in an Instagram post that they were “deeply disturbed” to learn of the incident.

“Reports of fraternity pledges forced to have swastikas drawn on their bodies as a means of initiation… is obscene,” they said.

“This behavior not only harms the Jewish community on campus but also undermines the foundational values of the university.”