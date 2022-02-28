A 29-year-old resident of Binyamin was moderately injured by Arab stone throwers on Road 60, near the village of Luban e-Sharkiya. The vehicle which she was driving was damaged in the attack.

She continued on to Eli where she received treatment from Magen David Adom (MDA) staff who evacuated her to Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer.

Binyamin Regional Council chairman Yisrael Gantz said following the incident: "Attempts to murder Jews are being forgiven by the political echelon."

"We will not sit still and we will not accept such bloodshed. Unfortunately, the Arabs of the area draw encouragement from the statements of senior ministers who join a false and venomous campaign against the settlers instead of fighting the enemy," Gantz said.