Israel's Health Ministry on Monday morning reported that 10,761 new coronavirus cases had been diagnosed Sunday, for a total of 74,002 active cases nationwide.

The new cases represent 16.08% of those who received the results of their coronavirus tests on Sunday.

Of those, 1,367 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 580 in serious condition.

Among those coronavirus patients in serious or worse condition are 246 whose condition is critical, with 217 who are on ventilators, and 22 who are hooked up to ECMO (heart and lung) machines.

These numbers represent a significant drop from last week, when the number of critical cases stood at 278, and 240 were intubated, with 26 on ECMO machines.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 10,154 COVID-19 deaths.