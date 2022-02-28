Rabbi Moshe Moskovitz, rabbi of the city of Kharkiv, Ukraine, told Israel's Kan Reshet Bet about the fighting in his city, calling on Israel's Foreign Ministry to help Israelis who became trapped in the city.

"They are bombing the city from all directions," Rabbi Moskovitz said. "There are shots being fired everywhere. We are distributing food in the synagogue, people are living here."

"People with self-sacrifice are coming here to take food to distribute to those who are hungry and elderly at home. People are always calling me. The Israelis here feel they were forgotten, G-d forbid."

Rabbi Moskovitz added: "Israelis are requesting that buses be sent for them from Lviv. A group of 20 Israelis near the city turned to me. I cannot reach them and they can't [reach] me. I don't have how to help them. I am trying to help them and the locals."

"We hear explosions and we pray to G-d that it will all end quickly and that people will be strong," he concluded.