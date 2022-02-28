David Cherkski, a Chabad-Lubavitch hasid from Dnipro, Ukraine, has joined the war against Russia, together with his father.

Wearing his army uniform, the young Cherkski told Channel 13 News that the Ukrainians will do everything to win.

"I am now in Dnipro, and we are doing everything we can," he said. "We don't have a war yet here, but it's a matter of time. We are waiting for the Russians, so that we can show them."

"Half of them have already died, and the other half have gone home," he said of the Chechnya forces, who took part in the invasion.

Cherkski added: "We will not give the Russians anything. They can say what they want... That they will take Kyiv in two days, but we understand that now our army is the best in Europe."

"I am willing to die for Ukraine. I am willing to die for the Jews who are here, for the Ukrainians who are here. I was born here, my family is here. I am with my father here."

When asked if he would be willing to carry out a suicide operation blowing up one of Ukraine's bridges, he responded, "I think so."