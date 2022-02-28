Ukraine refugees celebrate double wedding in Moldova

Loading...

On their first night in the city as part of their relief efforts, 15 United Hatzalah volunteers who took part in the organization's initial medical and humanitarian relief mission to the region (12 Israelis and three Americans) spent the evening helping displaced brides and grooms celebrate their nuptials.



Members of United Hatzalah's humanitarian and medical relief delegation, who arrived in Kishinev (Chisinau), Moldova, on Sunday, were enthusiastically received by members of the Jewish community in the city. In addition to the medical and humanitarian aid which they provided to civilians fleeing the war in Ukraine, they were also invited to attend two weddings held that night in the Jewish community.

Yossi Kletzky, the Logistics Coordinator for United Hatzalah and a member of the relief delegation, was honored with reciting one of the seven blessings, along with EMT Yechiel Gurfein, team leader David Krispel and other members of the delegation.

"We traveled a long way to get here, by air and by land, in order to provide medical assistance and humanitarian relief to the refugees seeking shelter in Moldova," Kletzky said excitedly. "We found ourselves among members of the Kishinev community and well as many displaced Jewish refugees who were so happy to see that we came for them from Israel to help them."

Gurfein added: "I think that this is a major part of our mission. To remind everyone that all of Israel is responsible for one another and that we are all brothers, and that no matter what, no one is ever alone, no matter what they are going through. When we were given the opportunity to bring joy, the honor was all ours to rejoice with brides and grooms on their happy day."