Senior Hamas official Mousa Abu Marzouk says the lesson from the war between Russia and Ukraine is that the period of American dominance is over.

“One lesson of the Russian-Ukrainian war is that the era of US unipolar domination has ended. The US was not in a position to declare war on Russia because it is not the sole decision maker in international politics,” he claimed in a post on Twitter.

He then added, “Here we can talk about the future of the Zionist entity,” meaning the future of the State of Israel.

In a separate tweet, Abu Marzouk wrote, “The UN are no longer able to maintain global peace & security, & the UNSC is not activated when it comes to P5. The UN was created in shadow of war, and it will end too.”

He also wrote, “We must remember that [the UN] established the Zionist entity unjustly on our land.”