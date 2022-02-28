Mousa Abu Marzouk
Mousa Abu Marzouk Reuters

Senior Hamas official Mousa Abu Marzouk says the lesson from the war between Russia and Ukraine is that the period of American dominance is over.

“One lesson of the Russian-Ukrainian war is that the era of US unipolar domination has ended. The US was not in a position to declare war on Russia because it is not the sole decision maker in international politics,” he claimed in a post on Twitter.

He then added, “Here we can talk about the future of the Zionist entity,” meaning the future of the State of Israel.

In a separate tweet, Abu Marzouk wrote, “The UN are no longer able to maintain global peace & security, & the UNSC is not activated when it comes to P5. The UN was created in shadow of war, and it will end too.”

He also wrote, “We must remember that [the UN] established the Zionist entity unjustly on our land.”

