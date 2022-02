Ukrainian policemen fired a warning shot in the direction of Kan 11 News reporter Dov Gil-Har, who went outside to report from outside his hotel in downtown Kyiv.

Gil-Har raised his hands, carefully took out his cell phone and presented his journalist's certificate. The police ordered him to re-enter the hotel.

"Two uniformed men got out of the car. I see them running and suddenly I understand - they are running towards me, so I raised my hands," Gil-Har recalled after the incident.