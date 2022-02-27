The Israel Dog Unit (IDU), a nonprofit that specializes in search and rescue, joined the Israel Police, MDA, and ZAKA in the attempt to locate the remains of two individuals killed in a plane crash last night in the Judean mountains.

IDU volunteers and their eponymous were able to locate parts of the remains of the victims, one man in his 30s and another in his 60s, near the scene of the crash.

The plane, a private 'Sierra', had taken off from Israel's central region towards the Masada airstrip near the Dead Sea. The cause of the crash remains unknown.