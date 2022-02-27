The Jewish Agency for Israel's nominating committee announced Sunday the extension of the search process for a new chair of The Jewish Agency until the most suitable candidate for the position is found.



The Jewish Agency’s nominating committee is comprised of senior leaders from the Jewish world, including representatives of the World Zionist Organization, the Jewish Federations of North America, and Keren Hayesod.

The committee has been working to select a new chair since the election of Isaac Herzog as President of Israel last year.

The committee is conducting a thorough, professional process in cooperation with senior global Jewish leadership, including in-depth interviews with potential candidates.



In order to be awarded the nomination for the position of chair of the executive, a candidate must receive nine out of ten votes from the committee members.



At the conclusion of Sunday’s meeting of the nominating committee, all candidates were notified that none had received the votes needed for nomination and that the selection process is being extended until the most suitable candidate is found. The committee thanked all of the candidates for their participation in the process.