At midnight between Monday and Tuesday, the prices of supervised fuel products sold to consumers at gas stations will be updated.

The maximum price per liter of unleaded 95-octane gasoline for a consumer at a self-service station (including VAT) will not exceed NIS 7.05 NIS per liter, an increase of 34 NIS from the previous month.

The supplement for full service will be 21 NIS per liter (including VAT), without change from the previous month.

The maximum price per liter of unleaded 95-octane gasoline for a consumer at a self-service station in Eilat (excluding VAT) will not exceed NIS 6.02 NIS per liter, an increase of 28 agorot from the previous month.

The supplement for full service will be 18 NIS (excluding VAT), without change from the previous month.

Chen Bar-Yosef, director of the Ministry of Energy's Fuel and Gas Administration, explained that "the rise in crude oil prices has come with the past month, both due to tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border and due to the fact that many countries around the world are returning to almost full activity following the fading of the fifth Corona wave."

"Russia's invasion of Ukraine last weekend led to a further rise in barrel prices, which crossed the $100 mark last Thursday. On Friday, after it became clear that the sanctions imposed by the West do not include sanctions in the field of energy, the price per barrel became more moderate, but it still significantly higher than the price at the end of last month. "

"Also, the rise in the exchange rate of the dollar has also contributed to the rise in prices here in Israel. We are this month at the highest price since 2014. We will again recommend comparing prices between stations and, of course, to travel carefully," he concluded.