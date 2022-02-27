Prime Minister Naftali Bennett pledged to send 100 tons of humanitarian aid to Ukraine in the next two days.

Speaking at the start of the weekly Cabinet meeting, Bennett said: "First of all, on behalf of all the citizens of Israel, I would like to express the hope that this conflict will be resolved before the war develops further, and that there will be serious humanitarian consequences far beyond what we can imagine."

"We pray for the well-being of the citizens of Ukraine and hope that it will prevent further bloodshed. We are conducting ourselves in a measured and responsible manner," he said.

Bennett stated that Israel will help the Ukrainian people as much as it can during this crisis. "In the next two days, a plane carrying 100 tons of Israeli humanitarian equipment will arrive in Ukraine for civilians who are also in the battle zones, and for those trying to leave. Kits for water purification, medical equipment and medicine, as well as tents, blankets, sleeping bags and other equipment that can help civilians who are outside their homes in the cold winter weather "

Bennett did not mention Russia's involvement in the crisis during his remarks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday accused Russia of carrying out a genocide in its war on his country.

“This is terror. They are going to bomb our Ukrainian cities even more, they are going to kill our children even more subtly. This is the evil that has come to our land and must be destroyed,” Zelenskyy said in a video message.

“Russia’s criminal actions against Ukraine bear signs of genocide,” he added.