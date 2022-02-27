Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreed to hold ceasefire talks with Russia Sunday, but rejected Russian ally Belarus as the site of the talks.

"I am aware of the Russian proposal to sit down for negotiations in Minsk. I am in favor, but only in a place from which Russian attacks did not originate. We proposed to Russia to hold negotiations in Baku, Istanbul and Warsaw, or any other country in the world from which rockets and missiles do not fly over Ukraine."

Russian military vehicles and special forces on Sunday entered the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, the second largest city in the country.

Reports of heavy fighting in Kharkiv continue following the Russian entry into the city.

Andrei Baklikov, an Israeli-Ukrainian citizen who is fighting in Kyiv, told Galai Tzahal (IDF Radio) that the citizens of Ukraine do not intend to lay down their arms and will fight against the Russian army forces that will arrive in the city.

"We have no organized positions. If a Russian force arrives in the city, we will fight against it. The army is assisted by local volunteer forces, each squad has a commander and it is actually like a military body. Anyone who can and wants to fight gets a weapon," Baklikov said.

"Ukraine is home," he said. "The war started eight years ago, it's good that they remembered now to impose sanctions. I want Ukraine to continue the trend of development - the economy is stabilizing, corruption is slowly disappearing. I want Putin to give up, we need people who know how to fight."