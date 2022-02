In the Torah portion of Vayakhel - We read that Moses gathered the Jewish people to speak to them about Shabbat observance. Why was it imprtant to tell us that they left after he did so.

Rabbi Ari N. Enkin,a resident of Ramat Beit Shemesh, is the author of the 9 volume "Dalet Amot" series on Jewish law, Rabbinic Director of United with Israel, and a teacher at a number of yeshivot."