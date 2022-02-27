A six-year-old boy was killed and several civilians were injured by heavy gunfire in the western district of Kyiv, CNN reported on Saturday night, quoting the local hospital in the Ukrainian capital.

According to the report, two teenagers were among those injured.

In another incident, Russian soldiers blew up a natural gas pipeline in the city of Kharkiv.

The Ukrainian government subsequently warned that the smoke from the blast could cause an "environmental catastrophe" and advised residents in the area to cover their windows with damp cloths.

Earlier, two explosions were reported in the city of Vasylkiv, south of Kyiv, near the area where the Ukrainian Air Force Central Command is located. According to reports, an oil depot exploded after being hit by a missile.

Meanwhile, a senior US official toldABC News on Saturday that some Russian forces taking part in the invasion of Ukraine are disoriented, realizing the battles against Ukrainians are harder than they thought.

One Russian soldier was heard saying on a radio call saying, “We don’t know who to shoot, they all look like us.”

Other reports have indicated that Russian forces are becoming demoralized and hungry on the third day of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.