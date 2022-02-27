Russian soldier: We don’t know who to shoot

A senior US official told ABC News on Saturday that some Russian forces taking part in the invasion of Ukraine are disoriented, realizing the battles against Ukrainians are harder than they thought.

One Russian soldier was heard saying on a radio call saying, “We don’t know who to shoot, they all look like us.”

Other reports have indicated that Russian forces are becoming demoralized and hungry on the third day of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian civilians have begun preparing for large-scale guerrilla action against Russian forces, as the fighting makes its way towards Ukraine's capital Kyiv.

Videos circulating on social media on Saturday showed citizens preparing stores of food, medical supplies, fire extinguishers, and improvised explosives, as well as people dividing into groups and preparing themselves for various tasks in anticipation of a Russian takeover.

Another video shows groups of welders creating tank stops out of the rubble left behind by Russian shelling.

Ukraine has published calls for any able-bodied individuals with military experience to make their way to the front to join the fight. Several countries have begun sending military supplies or humanitarian aid to Ukraine as well.