Ukrainian civilians have begun preparing for large-scale guerrilla action against Russian forces, as the fighting makes its way towards Ukraine's capital city.

Videos circulating on social media show citizens preparing stores of food, medical supplies, fire extinguishers, and improvised explosives, as well as people dividing into groups and preparing themselves for various tasks in anticipation of a Russian takeover.

Another video shows groups of welders creating tank stops out of the rubble left behind by Russian shelling.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has denounced the involvement of civilians in the conflict as "inspiring acts of terrorism" and has asked that the Ukrainian army overthrow its government for doing so.

The Ukrainian government has supported these efforts, distributing weapons and ammunition to its citizens and publishing tutorials on things such as treatment for the wounded and the correct composition of a firebomb. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reportedly joined the fighting personally, along with senior members of the municipal and national government.

Ukraine has published calls for any able-bodied individuals with military experience to make their way to the front to join the fight. Several countries have begun sending military supplies or humanitarian aid to Ukraine as well.