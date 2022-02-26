A 30-second video released on Friday went viral, after it shows a Ukrainian citizen trying to stop a Russian armored convoy moving towards a Ukrainian city at risk of of his life.

The video was shared on social media by Ukrainian news network HB, and soon garnered millions of views worldwide, with many comparing the brave Ukrainian citizen to a Chinese student standing in front of tanks in Tiananmen Square in Beijing in 1989.

The video shows the man, whose identity is unknown, standing in the middle of the road while the Russian armored convoy makes its way to occupy a city in Ukraine. He tries to stop the armor with his body, and when the drivers turn to the sides of the road so as not to run over him, he runs to the side of the road in order to stop them and stand in their way.

The Ukrainian citizen hurries to block the enemy's equipment so that the occupiers do not pass, "tweeted the HB news site.

Another video that also went viral over the weekend shows a Russian tank driver speeding across the Kyiv when he suddenly deviates from his route, striking and crushing a civilian car attempting to pass by.

In the video, the cries of terror of the people who watched the shocking play are heard. The hard-to-watch video also garnered millions of views in a short time, and reactions of outrage from users all over the world who watched as the Russian driver deliberately deviated from his course in order to crush the Ukrainian driver. Fortunately, the elderly Ukrainian driver managed to escape with only a minor injury from the collision, after civilians who were at the scene rushed to get him out of the crushed vehicle.