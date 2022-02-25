The Anonymous hacking collective has announced they are launching a cyberwar against Russian President Vladimir Putin for invading Ukraine.

The international hacking group, which has been behind the hacking of governments and corporations, on Thursday declared in a tweet that it was "currently involved in operations against the Russian Federation."

The group’s Twitter account, @YourAnonNews, also posted several messages in support of Ukraine after it was invaded by Russia, as well as re-tweeting a graphic of Putin behind bars.

The Anonymous account, which has 6.5 million followers, also said: "We want the Russian people to understand that we know it's hard for them to speak out against their dictator for fear of reprisals… We, as a collective want only peace in the world. We want a future for all of humanity. So, while people around the globe smash your internet providers to bits, understand that it's entirely directed at the actions of the Russian government and Putin."

Russian state funded media site RT.com said that it was hit with a denial-of-service (DDoS) attack, FOX News reported.

The websites for the Kremlin and the State Duma, the lower house of Russia’s Federal Assembly, were also unavailable for periods of time after the announcement by Anonymous.

According to Reuters, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry reached out to country’s hacker community on Thursday, asking them to help with shoring up the nation’s cybersecurity infrastructure. Volunteers will reportedly take part in defensive measures and in cyber espionage campaigns against Russia.

On Thursday, several major Ukrainian websites experienced DDoS attacks.

The American government has also gone on high alert. A CNN report detailed the potential for Russian cyberwarfare against the United States after the White House announced new Russian sanctions due to the invasion. In response, the American government has increased its threat level preparedness, especially given the past history of cyber disruptions linked to Russia.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)