In the town of Anatevka in Ukraine, Chabad emissary Rabbi Moshe Asman is preparing his community to absorb thousands of Jews ahead of the upcoming Shabbat.

Rabbi Shmuel Asman, who is at the scene, says that the situation is not simple at all and that there is a real danger to the lives of thousands of Jews throughout Ukraine. "We are preparing to absorb thousands of Jews fleeing their homes without food and accommodation."

"The situation at the moment is that there are masses of Jews without a place to live and without sufficient means of heating. So far we have distributed thousands of meals to Jews who fled their homes and came here."

"As Shabbat approaches, people continue to flow here and we make every effort to give the best possible to everyone, we call on anyone who can help to contact the Chabad emergency line, in Israel 3770 * and in Ukraine 380737706770+."