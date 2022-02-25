The Ambassador of Ukraine to Israel, Yevgen Korniychuk, held a press conference before noon (Friday) at the embassy building in Tel Aviv.

"We must not listen to what Russian propaganda says. They attack not only military targets but also civilian targets," the ambassador declared.

"Despite all our attempts to prevent the invasion we are already on the second day of the war and you know what is happening even better than me. It is not just a tank battle near Kharkov or some forces near Kyiv. The Ukrainian army is facing attempts to occupy major cities."

Korniychuk said that "most of the people in the big cities spent the night at the subway stations to shelter themselves from the airstrikes. The president and members of the Ukrainian government are planning the next military moves."

Regarding relations with Israel, the ambassador said, "We are currently in negotiations with Israel in order to receive humanitarian aid and I welcome the announcement by Foreign Minister Yair Lapid that he condemned the Russian invasion."

"We are facing Russian aggression and we will do everything to prevent defeat. Many politicians and journalists say we must learn from Israel how our army should be prepared for the possibility of Russian occupation. It will require a great deal of strength from the Ukrainian people," he concluded.