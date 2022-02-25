Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Friday spoke on the phone with Ukraine President Zelensky and proposed Israeli humanitarian aid.

In their conversation, the two discussed the conflict in Ukraine, especially in the area of Kyiv, and Bennett offered humanitarian aid, updating him on the steps Israel has already taken in that regard.

Bennett also reiterated his hope that the conflict will end quickly, and sent his support to the Ukrainian nation at this difficult time.

Earlier on Friday, Israel's Diaspora Ministry announced that he would transfer 10 million NIS to assist Ukraine’s Jewish community.

The plan will focus on four main efforts: security, food and medicine, absorption of refugees, and transportation.

"We are following developments in the area with great concern," Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai (Labor) said. "Our hearts are with the Jewish people of Ukraine. We will continue to closely monitor the needs and developments in the field, and respond accordingly."