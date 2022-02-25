After a few days of pleasant weather, Israelis will see a return of winter - at least over the weekend.

Friday will see increased rainfall, especially in northern and central Israel. On Mount Hermon there will be snow.

Flooding may occur in the eastern streams, and there may also be local flooding in cities. In the northern Negev, there will be local rainfall and there may be haze. Temperatures will be lower than usual.

Saturday will be partly cloudy or cloudy, with local rainfall in northern and central Israel. There will still be a chance of flooding in eastern streams. On Mount Hermon there may be snow. During the evening hours, the rain is expected to cease.

According to Meteo-Tech, Sunday will be partly cloudy or clear, and temperatures will rise slightly, reaching seasonal average.

Monday will be clear, and temperatures will rise slightly once more, reaching just above seasonal average, especially in the mountains.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy or cloudy. The wind will pick up and temperatures will drop, especially in the mountains. Rain will begin falling in northern Israel, spreading towards the center of the country during the evening. On Mount Hermon, snow will begin to fall.