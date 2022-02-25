IDF and Israel Police troops on Friday spotted two suspicious vehicles adjacent to the border fence between Israel and Jordan.

The vehicles were apprehended by IDF, Israeli Border Police, and Israel Police "Yagal" and “Magen” unit troops.

Inside the vehicles, the troops discovered 12 Kalashnikov assault rifles, cartridges, and ammunition.

The suspects and weapons were transferred to the Israel Police.

Late last year a similar incident occurred along the same border. In that incident, IDF lookouts and forces of the Central Unit of the Israel Police identified two suspicious men moving along the border area and carrying bags with them. Both of the suspects were in their 20s and residents of Palestinian Authority-assigned areas of Judea and Samaria.

Police officers then ambushed the suspects and they were arrested near the border. They were found to be in possession of 11 weapons: Eight pistols, two Kalashnikov rifles and an M-16 automatic rifle.