The United Nations (UN) Security Council will vote on Friday on a draft resolution to condemn Russia for its attacks on Ukraine.

The resolution was drafted by the US, Britain, and France. It is expected that Russia will use its veto power to ensure that the resolution does not pass.

Meanwhile, the US has turned to Israel requesting that Israel support condemning Russia in the UN, even though the resolution will clearly not pass.

The American request was made Thursday night by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a conversation with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid).

Israel, meanwhile is trying to stay out of the matter and avoid direct conflict with the Russians, since the Russians are involved in the Syrian conflict and have played a key role in preventing Syria from retaliating to Israeli attacks on Iranian interests within Syrian territory.