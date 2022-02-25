Dr. Dror Eydar, Israeli Ambassador to Italy, spoke with Israel National News - Arutz Sheva about the efforts to convince Italy to move its embassy to Jerusalem.

Dr. Eydar is accompanying Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion, who arrived in Italy to attend an international conference of mayors held in Florence, Italy. Lion will speak at the conference, which will be attended by mayors, the Pope, and global media.

"It's very important to us to strengthen Jerusalem's position," Dr. Eydar said. "Since I arrived here, we have been working, in a very intensive fashion, to convince the Italians one day to move Italy's Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. We hope that it will happen soon."

Dr. Eydar was appointed to his position in September 2018, by then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He took office in September 2019.

Last month, Dr. Eydar, visited the biblical site of the City of David.