An elderly Jewish bus driver was brutally beaten Thursday morning by a group of teens in the Boro Park area of New York, the Yeshiva World News reported.

The incident occurred at approximately 6:00a.m., in a parking lot on 49ths Street, New York's Police Department (NYPD) and the Shomrim security group said.

In the incident, the teens confronted the 70-year-old bus driver as he entered his vehicle, assaulting, punching, and kicking him before escaping the scene. According to The Jewish Press, the teens hit the elderly man in the face, stomach, and on his arms.

The Jewish Press quoted Boro Park Shomrim as saying that the incident "appears to be an unprovoked coordinated attack." BoroPark24 noted that the teens were present in the parking lot where the bus was parked, before the victim arrived at the scene.

The victim was evacuated to Maimonides Hospital.

Shomrim and NYPD are searching for the attackers, who are believed to have fled on foot.