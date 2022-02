This week's parsha (Torah portion) begins with Moshe (Moses) commanding Am Yisrael (the People of Israel) about keeping the Sabbath (Shabbos/ Shabbat).

Shabbat is probably the most mentioned mitzvah (commandment) in the Torah, and Moshe already commanded Am Yisrael to keep Shabbat. So why does Moshe repeat this commandment again now? And what's the connection between building the Mishkan (Tabernacle), to the melachot (work) we are refrained from doing on Shabbat?